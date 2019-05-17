Lady Antebellum return with familiar but perhaps forgotten drama during "What If I Never Get Over You," a nearly nostalgic burst of two-part storytelling that finds both lead singers lamenting the end of young love.

Early on this is what Lady A did. Fans fell hard for the back-and-forth between Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott — "I Run to You" and "Need You Now" thrived on the tension between them, tension that went slack as one or the other became lead vocalist on any given song. Producer Dann Huff deserves as much credit as the songwriting team (Sam Ellis, Jon Green, Ryan Hurd and Laura Veltz), as he's responsible for the slow rise of emotions that spill over with a modulation at the final chorus. "What If I Never Get Over You" is nearly theatric.

The song marks a new, more personal and revealing chapter in this group's history. It's also Lady Antebellum's first single on BMLG after a career at Capitol Nashville. If there was pressure to produce in the studio, you can almost hear the trio crash through as "What If I Never Get Over You" climaxes. The final 90 seconds of this song are very special.

Did You Know? : Lady Antebellum say to expect more personal music on their new album, including a song that finds Kelley conceding that he may drink too much, something his bandmates brought to his attention recently.

Lady Antebellum, "What If I Never Get Over You" Lyrics:

It’s supposed to hurt / It’s a broken heart / But the movin’ on / Is the hardest part / It comes in waves / The lettin’ go / But the memory fades / Everybody knows / Everybody knows.

Chorus:

What if I’m tryin’, but then I close my eyes / And then I’m right back, lost in that last goodbye / And what if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do / What if I never get over you.

Maybe months go by / Maybe years from now / And I meet someone / And it’s workin’ out / Every now and then / He can see right through / ‘Cause when I look at him / Yeah, all I see is you.

Repeat Chorus

What if I never get over / What if I never get closure / What if I never get back all the wasted words I told you / What if it never gets better / What if this lasts forever and ever and ever.

I’m tryin’, but then I close my eyes / And then I’m right back, lost in that last goodbye / And what if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do / What if I never get over you.

What if I gave you everything I got / What if your love was my one and only shot / What if I end up with nothin’ to compare it to / What if I never get over / Oh if I never get over / What if I never get over you.

What if I never get over you / Oh, what if I never get over / Over you.