Congrats: Magic Valley Woman Wins Garth Brooks Tickets

Earlier this morning we closed the opportunity to win Garth Brooks tickets on our website. It was a opportunity to win before you can buy tickets tomorrow at 10 a.m. Well, big congratulations to Debbie Young!

Debbie Young scored herself two tickets to the Garth Brooks concert going on July 20th at Albertson's Stadium. She was so excited, said he and George Strait were her two favorites of all time. Well, yay, now you don't have to buy tickets.

That is bad news for everyone else. If you want a guaranteed seat at the show you have to purchase them tomorrow they go on sale at 10 a.m. just make sure all your information is correct and up to date so you can speed through the process.

The good news is, we will be having more opportunities for you to win! Yes, we have a few more tickets up our sleeves so make sure you stay tuned, keep checking back with us for your opportunity to score yourself some tickets.