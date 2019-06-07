Landslide Shuts Down Road to Sawtooth Forest Campground

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A landslide near a wildfire burn area has forced the closure of a campground and trailhead on the Sawtooth National Forest.

According to information released by the Sawtooth National Forest, the road to the Grandjean Campground, located southwest of the community of Stanley, was blocked by a landslide on June 3 and has closed access to a trailhead and dispersed camping areas north of the Sawtooth Lodge.

Officials say the landslide was likely caused by heavy rains on slopes were the Wapiti Fire burned last fall. Repair work to the roadway has been delayed because of very wet soil. Crews will work to clear the roadway, but it could take up to two weeks before it is passable again. The Sawtooth National Forest will update its Facebook page for people when the roadway is reopened.