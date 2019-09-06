Last Splash Special at Roaring Springs for Final Two Weekends

I'm crying because I just put the top back on my jeep to prepare for Fall. I think it's been off for about 3 months with a combined participation amount of, 01%. I can't even remember a drop during the Summer days this year. That's over as of today as I look out the window.

You only have a few weeks left of these hotter temperatures and that also means the last chance to splash at Roaring Springs. You can pretty much throw in the Summer towel when Roaring Springs closes the doors for the season. Don't do it quite yet because we still have two weeks!

It's your Last Chance to Splash at Roaring Springs for the next couple weeks. One of the largest waterparks in the country sitting right off the Meridian exit is giving you 2 final weekends. Make sure to listen with Mateo each afternoon to win a pair or head over to Roaring Springs to grab some passes.

The weather over the next two weekends will hover 90 degrees and dip back down during the week. That makes for perfect splashing and tanning weather. Here are your Last Splash details.

Water Park will be open Sept 7-8 and Sept 14-15 from noon to 7 p.m.

Admission is $16

Hint: Buy a season pass and use it for the two weekends and the 2020 season. Look into that deal HERE.