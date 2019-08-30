Latino Fest Dances Through Boise This Labor Day Weekend

The Consulate of Mexico & Hispanic Chamber of Commerce wants to invite you out to this celebration in downtown Boise on The Basque Block Saturday for Latino Fest.

Celebrate with live Latin music, food, and free admission. There are a lot of free events this weekend and the Latino Fest is in line with the rest on this holiday weekend. Latino Fest is observing this amazing event with a cause this year. So many families struggle yearly saving for back to school. I'm about to feel the pinch as Lennox approaches his first day of school next year. Everyone can help out this year by bringing books, pencils, notebooks, crayons or other items that assist low-income students.