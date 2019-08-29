Boise State Football Opener Moved Due to Hurricane Dorian
Boise! State! Game is canceled. Nooooooooooooooo! I'm just kidding. The game is still on but is being moved a few hours to Florida State's home field in Tallahassee. There are a few other changes that will impact your tailgate party.
It looks like Hurricane Dorian is putting a stop to everything fun in Florida at this point. Actually, this is no joking matter considering the National Weather Center is reporting landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This is very dangerous.
The game has been moved to Tallahassee's Doak Campbell Stadium with a game-time of 10 a.m. That's 7 hours earlier Bronco Nation!
Florida State made the call as some of Bronco Nation has already arrived and what a buzz kill. I can't imagine planning out an end of Summer vacation with my family to be confronted by a category 4 hurricane out my window.
I'm no expert but I think you want to play this game win or lose if it's possible. If this game comes off the schedule it would weaken our strength of schedule and could mess things up at the end of the season. Looks like things are on unless this damn thing speeds up 🌪
The next Bronco game will be the home opener on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 7 p.m. BSU will take on the Thundering Herd from Marshall. You might recognize that name from a popular movie called, Marshall. This was a movie based upon a tragedy that happened to the Marshall football team back in 1970. A plane carrying 75 players, faculty and fans went down in what is called the worst sports tragedy in history. Mathew McConaughey played the lead and it was an amazing story. That said, the Broncos are coming for ya!