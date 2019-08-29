Boise State Football Opener Moved Due to Hurricane Dorian

Boise! State! Game is canceled. Nooooooooooooooo! I'm just kidding. The game is still on but is being moved a few hours to Florida State's home field in Tallahassee. There are a few other changes that will impact your tailgate party.

It looks like Hurricane Dorian is putting a stop to everything fun in Florida at this point. Actually, this is no joking matter considering the National Weather Center is reporting landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This is very dangerous.

The game has been moved to Tallahassee's Doak Campbell Stadium with a game-time of 10 a.m. That's 7 hours earlier Bronco Nation!

Florida State made the call as some of Bronco Nation has already arrived and what a buzz kill. I can't imagine planning out an end of Summer vacation with my family to be confronted by a category 4 hurricane out my window.

I'm no expert but I think you want to play this game win or lose if it's possible. If this game comes off the schedule it would weaken our strength of schedule and could mess things up at the end of the season. Looks like things are on unless this damn thing speeds up 🌪