Liberal Believes White People Who Own Dogs are Racist

Apparently, if you’re a white person and own a dog, you’re a colonialist, cultural appropriator and a racist. This from a writer at a website called United Wildlife Union. When I first read his post my impression was it was satire. Nope! The guy is real and he really believes the historical web he wove.

As a form of reparations he suggests you give your dogs to people of color or to a no kill animal shelter.

He claims, without any sourcing, Eurasians domesticated dogs. Then he believes some were gifted to white Europeans. The latter then said they domesticated the animals. Of course, nobody at the time was writing this down because written languages still hadn’t appeared. But the writer knows. He just knows. Because white people are evil. Must be genetic. He should know, if he’s the guy featured in a picture with the piece, then he’s as white as snow.

I haven’t heard the phrase, “Self-loathing liberal” bandied about in a few years. I guess it still has some use.

He believes you, as a white guy, can make amends. As a form of reparations he suggests you give your dogs to people of color or to a no kill animal shelter. Folks like this clown run America’s major universities. They brainwash young people. Mainstream media lionizes them. This is the fallout from a rush to close asylums over the last 40 to 50 years.

An old broadcast friend was the manager of one of the country’s top radio stations. Then he worked for a time as the corporate programmer for one of the nation’s top broadcast chains. He got there because he’s level. In other words, calm and yet decisive and fair. He read the same story and commented the writer has small children. My old friend is praying for the kids.