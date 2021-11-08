Liberal Idaho Media Claims Gun Owners Will Kill Tourists

The shooting at a Boise mall may be one of those rare instances we never see repeated. Meanwhile, at the liberal Idaho Mountain Express, the editors don’t plan to let a momentary crisis go to waste. They issued a statement demanding the state end open carry of firearms. You may recall when the state relaxed the carry law a few years ago, liberals and news media (and I’m redundant) warned that the streets of Idaho would become lawless. Something resembling the fictional accounts of old western movies and TV shows. Then it didn’t happen.

I don’t have a figure in front of me but imagine you have much better odds of dying in a tour bus accident in Idaho than you do in a mall shooting.

Check out the logic from Mountain Express by clicking here. The state promotes fall foliage tours. While we may not quite have the colors of northeastern maple forests, we still have some great autumn scenery. The writer or writers at the newspaper suggest we’re inviting leaf peepers and then setting them up to be gunned down.

Why Not Ban Driving?

I would suggest the paper instead suggest a ban on driving if the writer or writers would like to be consistent. I won’t because I’m sure the Blaine County liberals would find that a great idea as they munch on their granola and hang portraits of Saint Bernie Sanders.

Why Don't Liberals Move?

Speaking of Sanders, his home state is a popular stop for viewing autumn leaves. It also has a couple of lovely malls and, surprisingly, for a blue state has fairly lax gun laws (I used to live there!) Bernie was known as a friend of the Second Amendment before he ran twice for President.