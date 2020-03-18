Life Got You Stressed? Science Recommends Hot Bath

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I don’t bathe. Showering is quicker. I’ve been told it also leaves me cleaner. I also think spending time soaking in a tub takes far too much of my time. The women I know have a different perspective. Many of them tell me they come home from work and unwind in a hot tub (isn’t that what cold beer is for?) They light some candles, sip some wine and listen to some soft music. The latter would put me to sleep and I’d wake in cold water.

This is a link from two years ago. It suggests a steaming bath mimics some of the benefits of exercise. It greatly reduces stress.

At the moment, maybe we need a dip in a national hot tub. When you get your 1-thousand dollars in fiat currency, go buy one!

When my daughter was a little girl she would spend up to 3 hours in the bathtub. I could hear her singing and splashing around. There may be something escapist in this notion.

I would give it a try but modern tubs are built for munchkins. When I grab a seat I find my knees are pressed against my chest. The same experience I get while flying. You can order an oversized claw-footed tub but for the price and how little I’d use it…

But God bless those of you who unwind soaking. If it gets you through, why not?

When the weather warms I guess the rest of us could use public fountains but in groups of less than ten.