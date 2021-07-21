Lightening Sparks Fire South of Oakley

UPDATE:

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews are building containment lines around a fire south of Oakley possibly sparked by a thunderstorm this afternoon. According to the Bureau of Land Management in updated information, the South Carson Fire is estimated at 200 acres and running along a ridge top in grass, brush, and trees. Earlier reports said the fire may have been sparked by lightening, but BLM said the cause is under investigation. A bulldozer is working on building a line ahead of the fire to contain it.

Containment is estimated for this evening and full control by Thursday evening. A single air tanker, air attack, seven fire engines and crew are working on the fire. Currently structures in the area are not threatened by the fire.

Estimated area of fire:



