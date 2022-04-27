Shoshone Falls After Dark returns next month for a fantastic show. This show has been displayed several times over the last few years and you're not going to want to miss it.

Shoshone Falls After Dark Event Information

The show will be from May 5th through May 8th at Shoshone Falls. More dates are expected to be announced later as drought conditions continue to be monitored. There was some debate whether the water levels and lighting would work this year due to low water levels. However, it was determined the show would go on and it will look a little different this year.

The Differences In This Years Shoshone Falls After Dark

They do have lower water availability but this year there is a newer and more capable model of LED to make the color and vibrancy even better. The presenter have partnered with professional lighting crews to synchronize the lights and music for the most amazing show yet.

Ticket Information For The Upcoming Shows

Showtimes will be Thursday, May 5th, Friday, May 6th, Saturday, May 7th, and Sunday May 8th starting from 8 pm through 11 pm. The tickets are expected to go very quickly so if you want to guarantee a spot, make sure you get them sooner rather than later.

They are continuing to be hopeful that this show will be able to continue each year and more shows will be announced this year. Let's hope for more water!

