Tickets Going Fast: Twin Falls Lights & Lasers Begins Sept. 24

If you have plans on attending either of this year's popular laser light shows, event organizers are reminding the public that tickets are selling quickly. The first evening's show is Thursday, September 24, and will run consecutive nights through Sunday.

Formerly known as the Shoshone Falls Lights & Lasers event, this year's shows are happening next week. Event organizers have been using social media to spread the word that tickets have been selling fast, and that those still thinking of attending one or more of the shows should purchase tickets sooner than later.

The 2020 shows begin September 24 at Canyon Springs Golf Course. This year the public can enjoy several evenings worth of lights and lasers set to music and narration in the Snake River Canyon. Last year's event at Shoshone Falls was highly attended, as people brought umbrellas and wore rain gear to take in the annual event.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, organizers are encouraging those in attendance to practice social-distancing. The current forecast for the end of next week is calling for good weather, with mostly clear skies and daytime temperatures in the upper seventies to middle eighties. The smoky conditions from nearby fires should improve greatly as well in time for the shows, barring any additional blazes.

Thursday's (Sept. 24) event starts at 6:00 PM. For further details regarding the upcoming shows at Canyon Springs Golf Course, you can also click here. Those who wish to check the status of ticket availability can call 208-732-5569. Southern Idaho Tourism has been organizing the event since it began in 2018.