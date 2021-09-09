Lights And Laser Show Returns To Twin Falls Early October

The 4th Annual Lights and Lasers Show returns this year in October to the Canyon Springs Golf Course. The event will be October 8th through October 10th. The experience will be like a festival this year along with an awesome display.

What is the Lights And Laser Show

It is a display of lights and laser along the canyon. There will be music to go along with the experience as well. It will be at Canyon Springs Golf Course in the Snake River Canyon.

What else will be there besides the display?

This year there will be more activities like a photo booth, face painting, balloon animals, vendors and more. You will be able to grab dinner and some drinks before the show according to the website.

How much are tickets and how do I get them?

Tickets are limited this year. For VIP tickets that include dinner, the show, a gift and parking it is $75 per person. There is a limit of 75 tickets they will sell.

General Car admission is $60 which means you don't have to pay per person, only per car. These are limited to only 225 tickets they are going to sell.

There will not be a bus service offered this year, if you want to attend but don't want to drive you can take a taxi or Uber down there and it counts as drop off only. This is $12 per person and children 12 and under are free.

How do I get tickets?

You can go to the Visit Southern Idaho website to purchase tickets and to get more information about the event.

