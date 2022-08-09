Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year.
Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix
Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin Falls area for the last 5 years. In years prior, it has been at the Shoshone Falls, then it went to Canyon Springs Golf Course in the canyon. Now, it will be at Legacy Fields on Hwy 30 towards Filer. The event will be from September 22nd through September 24th. And the event this year will have more than the beautiful light and laser show.
Things That Are New To Lights And Lasers
This year the event is going to be more like a festival. The lights and laser display will still be the star of each night. However, this year, there will be several other activities for the kids and families. Laser tag, bounce houses, ax throwing, and even a petting zoo will be there for extra entertainment.
More Information About Lights And Lasers
Gates open at 6 pm. There will be food vendors and drinks available, including beer and wine. The show will last for about an hour and it starts as the sun goes down. The music is mixed by DJ Eric Rhodes.
Ticket Information
Children 12 and under are free. General admission tickets are $25 each. To have a meet and greet with DJ Eric Rhodes it is $75 and that includes VIP status. That gets you a meet and greet from 6 pm - 7:30 pm, a gift, VIP parking, and front row seating. This event does tend to sell out pretty quickly so get your tickets soon if you are planning on going.