Like SPAM? Or Not?

We share worldly discussions around the office. Some of my co-workers love SPAM. The kind you eat. Which now comes in multiple flavors.

In parts of Europe, where it fed millions during and after World War Two, it’s culturally iconic. The same for Hawaii.

Years ago I was at a fair and a SPAM trailer was serving free samples. It was so busy the staff didn’t notice some of us came through the line more than once.

There are SPAM cookbooks and perhaps hundreds of SPAM recipes and, yet. Sometimes I meet people who don’t like SPAM. I bet you also don’t stand for the Star Spangled Banner!

Are you a SPAM fan or un-American?