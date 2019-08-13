Lincoln County Investigating Burglary of Shoshone Business

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Lincoln County authorities have asked for the public's help after a recent burglary of a Shoshone business.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff R. King, burglars made away with money and a large amount of jewelry from the unnamed business in the north part of the town along Highway 75 on August 10.

The sheriff said in a written statement the suspects forced their way into the building and have asked the public for any information on the incident. You can call the sheriff's office at 208-886-2250 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.