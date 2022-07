SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed in a rollover Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to Sheriff R. King, emergency crews responded at around 2:44 p.m. to 620 N and 150 East, north of Shoshone for a vehicle that went off the road, rolled, and ended up submerged in a canal. An adult male was killed in the crash. The sheriff said family is being notified.

