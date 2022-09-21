How You Can Help Prevent War Veteran’s Suicides in Idaho

A lot of people claim they support our troops, but it’s more than affixing a yellow ribbon to the car. That was common practice shortly after war broke out in Afghanistan (a response to the 9/11 attacks) in 2001. It was a very nice gesture, and some of the magnet sales did generate money for service-related charities. After two decades of war, much more is needed. There’s a ranch in Lincoln County, Idaho, where veterans suffering from mental illness can go and work on recovery. It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep a place in business.

Hiatus Ranch is veteran operated. We spoke with Joshua Burnside on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. We were joined by a representative of the Southern Idaho Republican Women’s club. The women are sponsoring an October 8th fundraising event. You’re encouraged to participate. It requires you to get on your feet and go for a hike along the Snake River Canyon. Donations of any size will be accepted for your participation.

You can get more details about the event by checking out the women’s Facebook page.

For more details about the ranch, north of Shoshone, check out the website HiatusRanch.org. You can email hiatusranchofidahoinc@gmail.com. Direct donations can be made at HiatusRanch.org/donate. You can also call 208-204-9987 and ask for Joshua.

We talked a lot about doing the right thing for the people who gave so much to us. This is a golden opportunity to go beyond words. The ranch is going to become a model for the nation. Now go beyond the talk and walk!

