Juveniles in Stolen Van Injured in Crash Near Shoshone

SHOSHOE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pursuit of a stolen van ended when the juvenile driver lost control and struck another vehicle Tuesday afternoon near Shoshone. According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile driver had been eluding police in a stollen Chrysler Minivan at around 4:13 p.m on U.S. Highway 26 when they lost control on a curve, went into the air, and struck a Ford F350 pickup on the drivers side. The 30-year-old male driver of the Ford had to be flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. The juvenile driver of the Chrysler was treated on scene while the passengers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic for about four hours. No one involved had been wearing seat belts.

