Lincoln Elementary School Has New Principal

FALLS, Idaho – Lincoln Elementary School has a new principal.

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees made the announcement Wednesday evening, naming Cheri McKenzie to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Beth Olmstead on July 4.

"I'm honored to have been selected for this role and look forward to helping the Lincoln community through this transition and into a positive start to the school year," McKenzie said in a prepared statement. "I'm thrilled to join the Lincoln Elementary team to support our staff and make life even better for our students and their families."

McKenzie, who holds bachelor and master degrees, has a long track record as a career educator. For more than two decades she has taught in the Jerome and Twin Falls school districts, according to information provided by the latter. She has taught sixth, seventh and eighth grades, served as an instructional coach, and most recently worked as associate principal at Rock creek and Harrison elementary schools.