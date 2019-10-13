Llama or Alpaca in Twin Falls?

This one I had to look up because a long time has passed. The last close-up view I had at a llama was in 1967. At the time I was 5 and had gone to spend a day at my friend Rhonda’s house. Her brother took us horseback riding in the morning and then we had lunch. Rhonda kept talking about the neighbors having llamas.

When we finished eating her mom walked us down the hill and there was this strange creature looking at us over a fence. We were close but were told not to get much closer. Do llamas actually spit at people or is it a myth?

there was a city where I once worked and a local shopkeeper was Al Paca. He also had a compact face and short ears.

There was a farm near where I lived half-a-dozen years ago and it raised alpacas. Or so said a sign. I could see them wandering a field about 100 feet from the road.

The creatures in these pictures I believe are llamas. According to our friends at Google search, alpacas have shorter ears and more compact faces, albeit. The species are related and come from the camel family.

Please correct me if I’m wrong in my identification.

I’d get closer for a look but, again, I don’t want to get spit at by a cousin of a camel. Also, Mr. Google recommends we don’t stare at llamas and alpacas.

