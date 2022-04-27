Tax season for 2022 has come and gone, and the stress is finally over, or is it? While filing taxes may be done, some of us owe money, some of us will get back money, and for those that got money back now, the stress of what to do with it has begun. There are multiple options on how to spend your tax money. You can save it, you can take a trip, or you can use it to buy some fun toys to use this spring and summer. Here are some ideas on how to spend that tax return check to make the whole family happy.

Owning a Hot Tub in Idaho is Ideal

After a long day at work, nothing beats coming home and slipping into a nice warm relaxing hot tub. You can use it year-round in Idaho and enjoy it specifically in the winter to warm up. Tax season was stressful for you this year, so take the money and find a way to relax and enjoy.

Camp in Style with a New RV this Year

With RV shows taking place frequently in the Magic Valley, there are always great deals to be had, and why not take that tax refund and use it for a down payment on an RV? It is too cold to camp in the winter, and the summer can get hot, so get yourself an RV and enjoy the outdoors with the luxury of an RV to relax. Odds are you have wanted one for years, or need to upgrade the one you have, so make 2022 that year.

Buy a Sea-Doo for the Summer

With summer fast approaching, and people wanting to hit the beautiful lakes in Idaho, a sea-doo may be a fun investment for some summer fun. Idaho is home to some of the prettiest lakes in the country, and the thought of riding a sea-doo around some of them sounds like a great way to cool off and enjoy weekends this summer. Maybe you own one and need a newer one, or you have an RV already and need one to go along with it.

Spend time Floating on a Boat in Idaho

Perhaps a sea-doo won't cut it for you because you have a family and you need something a little bigger. Check out some of the boats shows in the area and use your tax money for a down payment on a big toy for the whole family. There are plenty of options depending on what you are looking for. You can get a fishing boat, a speed boat, or maybe a pontoon for relaxing on the lake.

Enjoy a new Car or Truck this Year

Maybe camping and being on the water isn't your thing, but you are still wanting to spend that money on something luxurious. A new car or truck is never a bad idea, especially in Idaho. Maybe you want or need a new truck to haul the RV or boat you already have, or potentially the weather and miles have worn your car down and it's time for a new one. Whatever excuse you want to use, don't be shy to use that money for a down payment on a car.

Ride a 4 Wheeler Across Idaho

If you are looking for something cheaper but still fun, a four-wheeler may be more your style. I have longed to own one to ride around, and what better time than going into summer? You could use it for hunting, on the farm, or for fun around Idaho. Take it camping with you, ride it around town, legally of course, or take it out into the woods and have some fun.

Buy a New Gun for Hunting or your Collection

For those that get smaller checks or don't want to spend it on bigger toys, maybe a new gun is more your choice. You can get a new gun for hunting, for your collection, or to upgrade to a new and better one. Guns aren't cheap, and a tax refund may be the perfect amount to get what you want, depending on the return you get.

Kayak the Lakes and Rivers in Idaho

Kayaks aren't expensive, and with a small or big tax return, they are a nice gift to yourself. You can use them to go down the Snake River or to relax on a lake for the afternoon. It depends on how adventurous you are feeling. With the cost of most kayaks, if you have a decent tax return, you could buy a few for the family and still have some money left over to book a trip to use them.

No matter how you decide to spend your tax return, the choice will be the right one for you. Hopefully, you are someone that gets one, and not someone that has to pay money this year. Maybe none of these are the options for you and you decide to be responsible and save the money or pay off some bills, but for the people that want to be kids and reward themselves, here are a few ideas on some new fun toys you can buy this year.

