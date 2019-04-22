Local Football Standouts Recognized by National Organization

Eleven high school and collegiate student-athletes will be recognized at the 23rd Annual National Football Foundation Southern Idaho Chapter Scholar Awards Banquet, Saturday, April 27. Eight high school seniors and three collegiate seniors will be honored for their superior athletic ability, as well as excellence in the classroom and community. The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian.

The 2018 Idaho high school honorees are Nicholas Anderson (Valley High School), Carson Brown (Homedale High School), Tyler Crowe (Skyview High School), Keegan Duncan (Declo High School), Ryan Hibbs (Capital High School), Hudson Klundt (Twin Falls High School), Mike Stone (Bishop Kelly High School) and Nick Woods (New Plymouth High School).

Earning this year’s Lyle Smith Award is Boise State’s Matt Locher, while Idaho State’s Andy Whittier will be presented the Italo “Babe” Caccia Award. College of Idaho’s Nikolas Lyons will take home the R.C. Owens Award.