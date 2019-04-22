Authorities Search for Missing Kimberly Teen

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager from Kimberly.

Aaliyah Marie Arambula, 16, left her Kimberly home in the early hours of April 16, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, noting her mother reported her missing at 4:30 a.m. after finding a note from her daughter.

Deputies have said that Arambula’s phone has shown activity in Meridian since she was reported missing, but then late Monday afternoon the sheriff's office said they now believe she could be near Medford, Ore.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her mother told deputies that her daughter often changes the color of her hair, saying it was pink and orange the last time she saw her.

Anyone with information about Aaliyah Arambula’s location, contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.