Target Hosts Car Seat Trade-in Event

(KLIX) – If you have an old car seat, you can trade it in at Target.

The company is once again hosting its car seat trade-in event starting today through May 4. Most stores, including the Twin Falls store, are participating in the program, according to information on the company’s website .

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

How the program works:

Bring used car seats to the drop-off box located near Guest Services.

A team member will give customers a 20 percent coupon, which they can use in the store or online toward a new car seat or other merchandise.

The company said since the program started in 2016 more than 300,000 car seats have been recycled.