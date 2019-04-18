Idaho Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crimes

(KLIX) – An Idaho man will spend the next decade behind bars for federal drug crimes.

Roberto Joe Miguel Serpa, 39, of Caldwell was sentenced this week for his role in two federal drug crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis. Serpa was sentenced to 126 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Serpa and five others, including a Twin Falls man, were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, according to information from Davis’s office. Serpa was later charged with an additional count for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine, which carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Serpa entered guilty pleas to both charges on Jan. 11. The other five co-defendants also pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including Twin Falls resident Jose Luis Gonzales, 40, who pleaded guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Feb. 26 to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

The other men include:

David Lee Martell, 47, of Nampa pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He was sentenced on Feb. 27 to 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Russell Anthony Antonucci, 50, of Boise was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 42 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Daniel Allen Gonzales, 45, of Boise was sentenced on April 16 to more than 11 months and given credit for time served for using a telephone to facilitate a drug distribution offense.

Edouard Gribkoff, 37, of Ontario, Ore., was sentenced on April 10 to more than eight months in prison and given credit for time served for possessing heroin.

According to the news release from Davis’s office, court records show that investigators received authorization to intercept the communications of Serpa and others regarding drug distribution. He was arrested in April 2018, after Gonzales sold Serpa around 3 ounces of methamphetamine, which Davis said Serpa intended to distribute to others.

When Serpa was arrested, investigators found about 100 grams of methamphetamine, 47 grams of heroin, 12 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, $1,951 in drug proceeds, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, according to the news release. During the investigation, law enforcement agents seized and forfeited more than $5,000 in drug proceeds.