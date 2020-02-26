Long Time Animal Shelter Dog Ready For A New Home

Jinx has been at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter for about two months patiently waiting for a loving family to come adopt him. He's about one year old, loves to play fetch and even does well with cats and other dogs.

Jinx looks like he would be an amazing dog for an active family or a family with kids who need a play friend. He even already knows how to sit on command. Jinx is one of many adoptable dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter right now. The shelter is also overflowing with adoptable cats waiting for their forever homes.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is running a special on cat and kitten adoptions which includes their vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. Adult cats are $24 and kittens have a $63 adoption fee.

For other ways to help out the animals at the shelter, if you can't adopt, you can be part of the upcoming Furrball Fundraiser the first weekend of March on the 7th, 2020. The Furrball is the big fundraising event for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to raise money to help pay for the expenses of sick or injured animals that might come to the shelter throughout the year.

The Furrball is reserved seating only so get your tickets as soon as you can at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter for $45. The fun event will include appetizers, a no-host bar, live music, raffles, auction items, and a photo booth.