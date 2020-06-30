In a terrible conclusion to the search for Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, missing since September of 2019, their bodies were found buried in the yard of Chad Daybell in June of 2020. The finding of the bodies of the children was a sad small bit of closure to all who had hoped the kids would be found safe and alive, at least they were found. Now, the case continues as authorities try to determine what happened and get information from their mother Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell.

Since the finding of the bodies, police have been able to push forward in the case and charges are mounting against Vallow and Daybell. Vallow is currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Madison County Jail with charges of felony desertion and nonsupport of children. The newest charges filed against her on Monday, according to KIVI TV and the iCourt Portal, are two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Lori is scheduled to for an initial court appearance today at 4:30 pm.

Chad Daybell has already been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after police found the buried bodies on his property. Daybell had previously stated that the kids were safe when FBI help arrived in Idaho in early March.