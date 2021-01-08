Most people would love to have a bunch of money and would love it even more if they didn't have to do anything to get it. That's the draw of the Idaho lottery, and lotteries across the nation. Having a ton of money seems like it would be the solution to any problem we might be facing. So we buy tickets and scratchers and hope. As the current Mega Millions is over half a billion dollars and the Powerball sitting close to it also, people are excited at the chance to win enough money to change their life. In 2016 the Powerball jackpot reached its highest level ever and in 2018 Mega Millions hit its highest point. For both jackpots the prize was over a billion dollars. In between these large jackpots, there are hundreds of smaller prizes won every day.

You may think that the lottery is a game of chance and you pick random numbers at any lottery retailer near your house. Others think there is a science to the luck and play specific numbers at specific locations. Maybe there's something to that? There are locations that have had multiple winners and big money winners in Southern Idaho and some might call that more of a sign than luck. So, which Southern Idaho lottery locations are the luckiest? Check out the list and good luck.