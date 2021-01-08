Crews Recover Pickup Below Salmon Falls Dam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue worked to retrieve a vehicle that fell into the Salmon Falls Creek Canyon in December killing two people.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared images of the operation conducted on Saturday Jan. 2, at the Salmon Falls Creek Dam. On December 19, 2020 a Burley father and son were headed home from a camping trip in a pickup truck pulling a camp trailer when it hit a patch of ice just before crossing the dam and went over a barrier. 58-year-old Chris Patterson, and son, 18-year-old Nathaniel Patterson, were killed in the accident. A GoFundMe memorial fund has been set up for the two, find it HERE.

On Saturday, volunteers and deputies worked to pull the wrecked pickup up from the bottom of the canyon using a crane positions on the top of the dam to the west side. A crewmember then rappeled down the face of the dam down to the pickup to connect lines to the vehicle.