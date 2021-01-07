MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A man is facing multiple felony charges in Elmore County following an investigation after an individual was found shot with a gun and crossbow in late 2020.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Richard Miskin is behind bars facing three felony counts of aggravated battery, one count of felony false imprisonment, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, plus two drug related misdemeanors. The arrest came after a search warrant was executed on January 5, at an Elmore County residence. The sheriff's office said in a statement that the investigation began on November 14, last year when someone found and reported a person had been shot in area of Flyby Ave in Mountain Home.

When deputies arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and their body impaled with crossbow arrows. The person, who has not been identified, was flown to a Boise hospital with life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.