Lucy Has Been At Twin Falls Animal Shelter Since July; Adoption Fees Covered

This is so sad! Lucy, a hound dog at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, has been looking for a forever home since July. Wills Toyota has made the announcement that they will cover the adoption fees to try to help her get out of there.

According to the Facebook post, Wills Toyota will cover the adoption fees because they know Lucy needs a great home soon. Lucy the Hound Dog is 5 to 6 years old and is only in the Twin Falls Animal Shelter because her previous owner passed away.

According to the Facebook post, Lucy is great with kids and other dogs but will chase cats. And like true hound dog fashion, she likes to howl. I personally love hound dogs howls, there is something endearing about them.

If I had the opportunity to adopt her I would in a heart beat. Unfortunately, I can't so lets see if we can find her the perfect home. I imagine she would be a great adventure companion. Most hound dogs are a ton of fun.

If you are interested in adopting Lucy, you can contact the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at 208-736-2299 or you can go to their website. There they have all the information about sweet Lucy and more photos.

Remember there is an adoption process and applications must be submitted. According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter website, masks are also required to come in. If you have other pets you may also want to have a meet and greet before you take her home.

