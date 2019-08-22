Lumber Truck Overturns on Idaho Highway

(KLIX) – A truck driver may have yelled “Timber!” this morning when the semi-trailer he was hauling overturned on U.S. Highway 95, north of Council.

Idaho State Police said the trailer was filled with lumber.

Raymond Astle, 47, of Grangville was traveling southbound on Highway 95 hauling the lumber when he failed to negotiate a curve, which, by doing so caused his truck to overturn, causing lumber to fall onto the road and shoulder.

Astle, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, police said, but the incident, which happened around 5 a.m. Thursday, caused traffic to be reduced to one lane. Personnel from the Idaho Transportation Department were called to the scene to help assist with traffic control, which, according to police, was still being managed this afternoon.