Boise Cascade Sues Marijuana Dispensary

Boise Cascade Company has had a catchy logo for 55 years. Now a firm in the recreational marijuana business may have stumbled into a legal dispute over the logo. New England Treatment Access (NETA) has a logo loosely based on a marijuana leaf. It bears a striking resemblance to the lumber company’s pine tree. Both logos are encased in circles.

Boise Cascade fears an association with a controversial product. I’ll wager the dispensary was completely unaware of the resemblance until a letter arrived from a law firm.

A New Hampshire newspaper explains the dispute is headed for a courtroom in Boston, Massachusetts. Boise Cascade employs workers in the New England States and it makes the company even more concerned about confusion.

While this may not appear to be a “federal case” in the slang people often use over personal disputes, it’s also likely the whole thing may blow over with an apology and/or a new design from NETA.

I like a quote in the newspaper story. A man looking at the logos explains, “They’re stupidly similar.”