Building Supply Company to Build New Production Plant in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A building supply company in business for more than four decades plans to build a new production facility in the Magic Valley.

Southern Idaho Economic Development along with Jerome 20/20 announced Franklin Building Supply will build a new truss production facility in Jerome on W. Main Street. Franklin Building Supply has twelve lumberyard locations in southern Idaho and northern Nevada along with manufacturing, wholesale distribution and trucking operations.

The truss production facility will be located on the north side of W. Main Street and east of the N Fir Street and is on the same site as the old Volco Lumber, which was purchased in 1999 by Franklin Building Supply.

“The Magic Valley, Wood River Valley, Eastern Idaho, and Northern Nevada are strategic markets for us. This new facility has been years in the making. Continued strong demand, our focus on becoming world-class, and our commitment to the safety and comfort of our truss plant employee owners in Jerome make this an ideal time to invest in a modern facility” says Franklin Building Supply President Levi Smith said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to calling Jerome our home for many years to come to better serve our valued customers throughout the region.”

The Jerome plant designs, engineers, and manufactured roof and floor trusses for home and commercial construction projects, according to the company. A ground breaking ceremony is planned for today to begin construction on the new facility.