‘Mad Max’ Movie Car On Display In Twin Falls Retail Store Lot

J Degner

A film-designed automobile with links to the motion picture franchise " Mad Max ," was parked in the lot of a Twin Falls store on Monday afternoon. The vehicle was spotted in Boise over the weekend.

Images of the car known as the " Valyrian Steel ," were shared by several people Monday afternoon after seeing it at the Twin Falls Target parking lot. Drivers hauling the futuristic looking machine apparently stopped briefly on the way to Las Vegas. The five-seater is apparently used in races, and has been clocked at speeds exceeding 300 miles per hours, according to information shared by those moving it.

I was unable to find images of the car in the last installment, " Mad Max: Fury Road ," but it doesn't mean it didn't make an on-screen appearance at some point. Regardless, it's a pretty sweet ride, and will turn many more heads during its 500 mile journey south to Las Vegas.

According to a 2015 report by businessinsider.com , Colin Gibson, the film's production designer, had a hand in the creation of the last film's automobiles. The original 1979 movie starred Mel Gibson. Actors Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy took center stage in the 2015 release.