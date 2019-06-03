Magic Valley Beer Fest Tickets On Sale Now

August 3rd is the 8th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival and you can get tickets now. They are only selling 1,500 so you might want to get them sooner rather than later.

If you don't know what the Magic Valley Beer Festival is, it pretty much is exactly how it sounds. A bunch of beer vendors from all over come together at the Twin Falls City Park and you get to try all the beer. Ok, technically you get a ticketed amount of beer, but there is plenty.

There will be over 150 beers to sample from over 50 breweries. There will be a silent auction, food vendors and live music. All the money from the tickets stays in the Magic Valley for different non profit and other organizations.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. You can get tickets online now or start July 1st at O'Dunken's or the Anchor.

There will also be cabs available for flat rates within Twin Falls city limits.