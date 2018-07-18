TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho health officials are investigating a possible human case of West Nile Virus in the Magic Valley after virus carrying mosquitoes were found in Gooding County. According to the South Central Public Health District, the mosquitoes were found in traps just south of Hagerman last week and believer there are virus-positive insects in the area. Health officials are working to confirm a possible human case after they fell ill; it would be the first case of West Nile virus in a human in the area this year. SCPHD says the person has not had to be hospitalized. Officials with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District are reminding citizens to eliminate areas where mosquitoes might live and breed such as old tires and standing water.

Health officials have provided the following tips for people to protect themselves from infection:

Using insect repellents with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

Installing screens on all windows and doors.

Checking for, and draining, any standing water around the home every three to six days- including clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths and other outside water features.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Those that are 50 or older, with serious medical conditions, might be at a greater risk if infected. More information HERE .