GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges following police pursuits in Gooding County in August. Braxton Emery has two cases filed against him in Gooding County, both stemming from two police pursuits, the last ended with him being flown to the hospital.

According to charging court documents, Emery is accused of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and attempting to flee a police officer for the August 15, pursuit that took law enforcement around the city of Gooding. According to a Gooding Police Officers affidavit another officer was following a black sedan through town reaching speeds of 120 miles per-hour late at night. At one point he allegedly ran an officer off the road. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the pursuit. At one point ISP deployed spike strips that slowed the car down. The pursuit ended when the driver, later identified as Emery who had a warrant out for his arrest, rolled off a 150 foot ledge and ran into a corn field and wasn't found that night. Police allege several weapons were found inside the vehicle.

The second case filed involved similar charges for the second pursuit on August 18, when Gooding County Deputies set up a ploy to capture Emery after seeing a classified ad for a pickup that he was selling online. A deputy set up a meeting to look at the pickup at the entry to Box Canyon park. As Emery approached, according to the charging affidavit, he realized the men were deputies and sped off, dodging through traffic. Eventually deputies were able to force the pickup off the road into a corn field near Wendell and boxed the pickup in. One of the officers got out and shot eight times at the engine bay to disable the pickup. When the dust settled Emery could be seen by officers with his hands up and he told them he had been hit. Emery was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and later released. One deputy was treated for glass in his eye. Emery was charged for this pursuit with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, and two other drug related charges.

Both cases were filed September 2, with bond set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16.

