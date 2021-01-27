Magic Valley Office on Aging Moving to Twin Falls County West

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A service agency dedicated to helping seniors remain living at home will be relocating offices in the Magic Valley.

The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging, also known as Idaho's Area IV Agency on Aging, announced it will be moving from CSI to the Twin Falls County West Building on the west side of Twin Falls on the first of February. The agency serves seniors living in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties. The agency provides programs that help seniors stay at home comfortably and safely for as long as they can. “This move will put us where several other social services are available and it will make access to services much more convenient for our senior citizens,” said Suzanne McCampbell, CSI Office on Aging Director in a prepared statement.

The new office will be on the 4th floor of the County West Building at 650 Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls. The office is currently closed as it moves to the new location. Services will resume on February 1. You can learn more about the Office on Aging by going HERE.

