Grizzly Trapped and Relocated in East Idaho after Killing Calf

KILGORE, Idaho (KLIX) A grizzly bear had to be relocated in eastern Idaho after it killed a calf late last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the large male grizzly killed the young cow near the Dry Creek drainage near Kilgore on Friday. The Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services used a culvert trap to capture the bear which was given a health assessment then fitted with a GPS collar. The grizzly was then relocated to a remote area in the Fish Creek drainage on Forest Service land.