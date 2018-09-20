Pesky Beavers Get Relocated to South Hills Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) From time to time Idaho Fish and Game must find new homes for unwanted guests in the Magic Valley. Recently, wildlife officials moved a group of beavers to a new home after they became a problem for some homeowners. Fish and Games posted a video of the trapped beavers begin introduced to Big Cottonwood Creek near the community of Oakley. Fish and Game says they often get calls from homeowners after beavers have damaged trees or shrubs. Officials say they've recently relocated 20 to 30 beaver. They say fencing can sometimes deter the animals, but not always.

