Magic Valley Paramedics Practice Canyon Rescues

The Magic Valley Paramedics teamed up with Twin Falls Fire and Rescue this morning to practice and prepare for canyon rescues. Hopefully they don't have to use this skill this year but I can't remember a year since I have lived here and there wasn't at least one canyon rescue. We've heard about people jumping and getting injured, accidentally falling and getting stuck, and even cars going into the canyon and when that happens the Paramedics and Search and Rescue quick response units are the ones that show up to help.

This kind of training shows how important it is to be prepared for any accident that may happen and also how important it is that the first responders know how to work best with each other. Many of the first responders are even volunteers and pay for training and essential gear out of their own wallets. You can help them be prepared by supporting the upcoming QRU Fundraiser event at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.