Magic Valley Paramedics Rescue Dog from Crevice

Magic Valley Paramedics say crews were called to an odd call near Murtaugh Tuesday afternoon. Rock Creek Fire and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team responded to a dog that had fallen into a crevice along the Snake River Canyon near Murtaugh. Crew members were able to rappel down to the dog, which had fallen about 25 feet down. The little guy was brought up uninjured and returned to its owner. The two had been training for the upcoming upland bird season.

Dog Rescue

