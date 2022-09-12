Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days

Get our free mobile app

Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.

September 11th, 2001 is one of those moments. It defined a new century and changed how we live as Americans.

This year’s college graduates have no memory of the actual event. Some people as young as 25 may have vague memories of seeing the smoke and dust on television. I was working almost around the clock that week, and one night called my seven-year-old from the office. “It’s on every channel,” she said with a hint of frustration in her voice.

It's gratifying to see the tragic event remembered in the Magic Valley. I was in Jerome on Saturday and watched as the men were planting flags along Route 93. The same location hosts a massive display of 3,000 flags every other year.

Jerome County. Credit Bill Colley. Jerome County. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

The massive flag that floated above Snake River Canyon on Sunday was a thing of awe. It makes the kids ask an all-important question. Why? It’s an opportunity to pass along the story of horror, heroes, and hope.

Never forget!