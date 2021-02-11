Magic Valley Restaurants Worth The Drive

Picture by Bill Colley

Most of these restaurants don't have a long drive and they are so worth it. Especially if you follow some online reviews. So we have compiled a list of some of the restaurants around the area that are worth the drive.

Now this is not really an all inclusive list. If I left out a restaurant that is really good it was not intentional and I would love to hear what you would like to see on the list.

 

  • 1

    Choate's Family Diner

    This diner in Jerome I have heard nothing but amazing things about. And it is a local family running a great diner.

  • 2

    Bullz-Eye BBQ

    They are located in Hagerman but they also have a food truck that drives around occasionally if you need your BBQ fix.

  • 3

    Fat Clarence's

    Fairly new in Jerome you can check out all their food options online. He makes videos on his Facebook that will make you super hungry.

  • 4

    Tianna's Coffee Shop

    It is a coffee shop but they do have food options and they are delicious. Coffee and breakfast is the best combo

  • 5

    Pizza Planet

    This Buhl restaurant has some delicious pizza options. A friend of mine introduced me and she only goes here it's that good.

  • 6

    Guppies

    Guppies is now in Kimberly after it burned down in Twin Falls. The food is just as good, if not better than the first time around.

  • 7

    El Sombrero

    Located in Jerome it has the best reviews of any Mexican restaurant. Plus, Mexican food is the best food.

  • 8

    Snake River Grill

    Located in Hagerman they have some great food options. You can even get alligator here! I haven't tried the alligator but everything else I have tried has been great.

  • 9

    Magic Valley Brewing

    Located in Buhl they may be a brewery but they have some stellar food. Again, not much goes better with a delicious lunch or dinner than a locally brewed beer.

  • 10

    Train Station Pizza

    Located in Buhl, again I have heard nothing but amazing things about this place. One of the many stops I need to be making soon.

  • 11

    Kajun Pot

    This is a food truck in Wendell and it looks phenomenal. I don't know many other places that I could get a Cajun burger or shrimp. Yes please.

  • 12

    El Tapatio

    In Wendell this is a must stop restaurant if you are in the area and looking for delicious and filling lunch.

  • 13

    Stampede Burger

    This place is in Gooding and if you follow them on social media you know why they are on the list. Their food is stunning and delicious.

  • 14

    Zeppes Pizza and Subs

    Located in Gooding I hear this is the go to spot if you need to set a meeting with important people and you want to impress. Must be good.

And now I need to make a Magic Valley short road trip to all of these places.

Underrated Restaurants

