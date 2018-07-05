Magic Valley Schools Get Fruit and Veggie Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A number of Idaho schools have been awarded grants to provide their students fresh vegetables and fruits this coming school year. The State Department of Education says 121 schools, including several in the Magic Valley, will get funding for fresh vegetables and fruits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grants are handed out through a competitive application process with priority given to schools with students that qualify for free or reduced-cost meals. The fresh fruit and vegetables are provided throughout the day at different times than during the breakfast or lunch periods. Here is a list of southern Idaho schools who will get the USDA grant:

Blaine County S.D. #61, Alturas Elementary School, $21,684.03

Bliss S.D. #234, Bliss School, $3,874.38

Buhl S.D. #412, Popplewell Elementary School, $31,744.92

Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151, Raft River Elementary School, $10,060.89

Dietrich S.D. #314, Dietrich School, $6,124.02

Glenns Ferry S.D. #192, Glenns Ferry Elementary School, $9,873.42

Gooding Jt. S.D #231, Gooding Elementary School, $32,494.80

Hansen S.D. #415, Hansen Elementary School, $9,373.50

Jerome S.D. #261,

Horizon Elementary School, $29,682.75

Jefferson Elementary School, $27,308.13

Summit Elementary School, $42,555.69

Minidoka County S.D. #331,

Acequia Elementary School, $17,309.73

East Minico Middle School, $9,498.48

Heyburn Elementary School, $29,307.81

Rupert Elementary School, $31,994.88

West Minico Middle School, $10,373.34

Shoshone S.D. #312, Shoshone Elementary School, $13,185.39

Twin Falls S.D. #411,

Bickel Elementary School, $13,310.37

Harrison Elementary School, $21,809.01

I.B. Perrine Elementary School, $29,120.34

Lincoln Elementary School, $26,808.21

Morningside Elementary School, $25,683.39

Oregon Trail Elementary School, $32,119.86

Wendell S.D. #232,