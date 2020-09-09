The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum has braught back the "Maid in the Shade" World War II B-25J bomber to the Magic Valley. The aircraft flew several mission in Europe in 1944 and is one of only 34 flying today. The bomber is at the Magic Valley Regional Airport until September 13, where people can walk and tour the airplane from tip to tip for a fee. The Arizona Commemorative Air Force will also offer up rides for a much larger fee that goes to keep the aircraft operating. Check out the details on this website and how to get tickets.