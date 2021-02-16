Man Accused of Exposing Himself Inside Elko Restaurant

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A California man is accused of exposing and pleasuring himself in front of customers at an Elko restaurant during the weekend.

According to Elko Police, Walker Andreen, 29, of Cypress was arrested Sunday, February 14, for indecent exposure and disturbing the peace; he could also face a simple battery charge for placing his hands on a server. Police officers were called out to a restaurant at a little before 9 p.m. and arrived to find Andreen on the floor begin held down by customers.

The man is accused of touching the arms and chest of a female juvenile employee against her will. Witnesses told police that Andreen then got on his knees, exposed his genitals, and began touching himself in front of customers with children present.