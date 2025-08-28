Most of us recognize Idaho is a quiet place. A few high-profile crimes get a lot of national attention, but for most of us, we feel safe walking the streets and in our homes. There are also a lot of guns in private hands. Idaho is fourth in ownership nationally.

But despite media warnings about the Wild West, crime is worse in many states where there are few guns.

Gun Grabbers Will Twist Facts Into Knots

Just hours after the school shooting in Minnesota, I came across a story attempting to explain away Idaho. Click on this link to see the liberals working overtime to tell us violence is an urban problem, and we don’t have many big cities.

To make a pitch for gun-grabbing, they’ve made President Trump’s point that big cities (almost all governed by liberals) are dangerous places. Of course, if Trump says it, they deny it, and then live with a disconnect and ignore the contradiction.

This is How You Enshrine Politeness

Idaho is safe because if a guy cuts me off in the grocery store parking lot, I don’t start a fight over something that won’t matter in another five minutes. Because he may be armed as well as emotional. It’s safe because criminals know breaking into my house and your house could lead them straight to hell in short order.

There has also been an effort in Idaho over the last decade to reduce soft targets. Even a lunatic has a sobering moment if he knows he’ll get a slug in his brain trying to pull a stunt for attention.

Dead criminals are no longer criminals. They’re harmless.